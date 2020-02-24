46.6 F
Detroit
Monday, February 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings NewsVideos

Flashback: Sam Gagner ties Wayne Gretzky record with 8-point game

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Flashback: Sam Gagner ties Wayne Gretzky record with 8-point game

Newest Detroit Red Wings forward Sam Gagner will forever be known for a night in 2012 when he etched...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Red Wings updated 2020 NHL Draft pick slots

We have a little less than an hour left before the NHL trade deadline passes so it is still...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Red Wings defenseman Mike Green thanks the fans following trade

The Detroit Red Wings got a head start on NHL Trade Deadline day, sending defenseman Mike Green to the...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Newest Detroit Red Wings forward Sam Gagner will forever be known for a night in 2012 when he etched himself into the history books by tying a record set by NHL greats Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey!

With four goals and four assists against the Chicago Blackhawks, Gagner became the first NHL player in more than 23 years to get eight points in a game.

- Advertisement -

Gagner was acquired by the Red Wings today as part of a deal that sent forward Andreas Athanasiou to the great white north.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Red Wings updated 2020 NHL Draft pick slots

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Flashback: Sam Gagner ties Wayne Gretzky record with 8-point game

Newest Detroit Red Wings forward Sam Gagner will forever be known for a night in 2012 when he etched...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings updated 2020 NHL Draft pick slots

Arnold Powell - 0
We have a little less than an hour left before the NHL trade deadline passes so it is still possible that Detroit Red Wings...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Red Wings defenseman Mike Green thanks the fans following trade

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings got a head start on NHL Trade Deadline day, sending defenseman Mike Green to the Edmonton Oilers (ran by former...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Updated: Detroit Red Wings return package for Andreas Athanasiou revealed

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday afternoon, news broke that the Detroit Red Wings had traded Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers. Now, according to the Red Wings, they...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings trade Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's NHL Trade Deadline day, and the Detroit Red Wings are once again sellers. They've already sent defenseman Mike Green to the Edmonton Oilers,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Red Wings updated 2020 NHL Draft pick slots

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
We have a little less than an hour left before the NHL trade deadline passes so it is still possible that Detroit Red Wings...
Read more

Former Red Wings defenseman Mike Green thanks the fans following trade

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings got a head start on NHL Trade Deadline day, sending defenseman Mike Green to the Edmonton Oilers (ran by former...
Read more

Updated: Detroit Red Wings return package for Andreas Athanasiou revealed

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday afternoon, news broke that the Detroit Red Wings had traded Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers. Now, according to the Red Wings, they...
Read more

Red Wings trade Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
It's NHL Trade Deadline day, and the Detroit Red Wings are once again sellers. They've already sent defenseman Mike Green to the Edmonton Oilers,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.