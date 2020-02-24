Flashback: Sam Gagner ties Wayne Gretzky record with 8-point game

Newest Detroit Red Wings forward Sam Gagner will forever be known for a night in 2012 when he etched himself into the history books by tying a record set by NHL greats Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey!

With four goals and four assists against the Chicago Blackhawks, Gagner became the first NHL player in more than 23 years to get eight points in a game.

- Advertisement -

Gagner was acquired by the Red Wings today as part of a deal that sent forward Andreas Athanasiou to the great white north.