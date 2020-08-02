41.2 F
Sunday, August 2, 2020
Flashback: Sergei Fedorov scores his last goal with Detroit Red Wings (VIDEO)

Sergei's final goal with Detroit came in the 2003 playoffs.

By Michael Whitaker

Two eras officially ended in April of 2003 – and both are things that make Red Wings fans look back in sadness.

Not only did superstar forward Sergei Fedorov score his final goal in a Detroit Red Wings uniform, but later in the same game, his team was swept out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Anaheim Mighty Ducks.

Fedorov’s tally came late in the third period to tie the score up 2-2 and set up overtime, which later yielded a heartbreaking result.

To later add insult to injury, Fedorov would later join the Mighty Ducks later that very summer.

BONUS CONTENT: CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS TO PROHIBIT FANS FROM WEARING INDIAN HEADDRESS

The NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks have decided that despite there having been some calls to change their team name, they’ll be moving forward with the same branding they’ve been known by since their early history as one of the sport’s most historic franchises.

However, there will be one aspect of fanfare no longer allowed at home games at the United Center once fans are allowed to attend again.

After conversations with Native American groups, the team has decided to ban fans from wearing the Native American headdress at games and events.

“These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear,” the team said.

Despite the Washington Redskins changing their team moniker and the Cleveland Indians holding conversations regarding a potential name change, as well as the Atlanta Braves discussing banning the popular fan celebration “Tomahawk Chop”, the Blackhawks decided against any changes in their branding. The name was originally “Black Hawks”, named for the WWI Blackhawk division, which took its name from Sauk nation leader Black Hawk.

Please click here to read the rest of the article.

