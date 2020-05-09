Flashback: Steve Yzerman’s Stanley Cup speech (VIDEO)

The dreams of an entire city finally came true in 1997 as the Detroit Red Wings ended 42 years of frustration, winning the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1955.

It was particularly special for captain Steve Yzerman, who had been with the team since being drafted in 1983 and had to endure several particularly bitter playoff disappointments as well as having his status as a leader questioned.

The 1997 win finally put all of that talk to rest, and there wasn’t anyone who deserved to raise the famed trophy more than number 19.

Take a look back at his speech at Detroit’s Hart Plaza during the ’97 Stanley Cup parade in downtown: