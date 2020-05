There was certainly some bad blood between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, and it came to a head on May 14, 1982 with two brawls in the same game.

It started when Twins pitcher Pete Redfern hitting Chet Lemon on the wrist in the 4th inning, leading to a 20-minute dust up between the two teams. And it got even more heated in the 11th inning when Minnesota’s Ron Davis brushed back Detroit’s Enos Cabell, leading to another massive brawl:

