Detroit
Saturday, February 8, 2020
The Flight Channel releases recreation of fateful Kobe Bryant helicopter flight path

By Michael Whitaker

The fateful helicopter crash that claimed the life of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and seven others on January 26 remains under investigation.

The helicopter crashed while en route to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Thick fog throughout the area may have played a crucial role in what caused the crash.

A YouTube channel called “The Flight Channel” has put together a video reconstruction of what the fateful flight path of the helicopter may have looked like:

– – Video courtesy of “The Flight Chanel” on YouTube – –

