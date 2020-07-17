41.2 F
Friday, July 17, 2020
Flood damage won’t prevent Rogers Place from hosting NHL playoff games

By Michael Whitaker

The National Hockey League decided on two Canadian “hub” cities to host the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks to the spread of COVID-19 – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and Rogers Place in Edmonton.

A potential disaster, however, was averted when it was announced that flooding that took place in Edmonton and caused some damage to Rogers Place isn’t expected to affect the upcoming tournament.

Per the Edmonton Oilers Entertainment Group:

“A significant storm came through Edmonton earlier this evening. As a result, Rogers Place has suffered some water damage to the terminus of Ford Hall, along with some smaller leaks in other parts of the building.”

“We are assessing the damage and at this time are confident that it will not hamper our planning and preparation and we will be ready to host the return of NHL hockey as a hub city.”

Check out some of the damage below:

The first scheduled event is a game between the Oilers and Calgary Flames on July 28.

