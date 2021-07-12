Florida OLB Micah Pollard, nephew of Braylon Edwards, commits to Michigan

Sharing is caring!

Wide receiver Braylon Edwards is a legendary figure in Michigan Wolverines history, and now, his nephew is carrying on the family tradition.

Florida OLB Micah Pollard has officially announced his commitment to Ann Arbor:

The 6’3, 200 lb. Pollard is ranked as the No. 78 overall prospect in the state of Florida, and the No. 56 linebacker in the country, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He visited Auburn, Indiana, Michigan and UCF during June, and recorded 12 sacks and 25 tackles for loss in the 2020 season as a junior.

Pollard becomes the 16th pledge in the 2022 class for the Wolverines.