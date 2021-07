Sharing is caring!

According to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat, legendary Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

“I am at peace,” Bowden said.

Our prayers are certainly with Bowden and his family during this most difficult time.

'I am at peace': FSU's Bobby Bowden diagnosed with a terminal medical condition https://t.co/owgjFAqahd via @tdonline — Martha Gruender (@MarthaGruender) July 21, 2021