Florida to poach member of Michigan State coaching staff

The Michigan State Spartans are continuing preparations for their Peach Bowl matchup against Pittsburgh next Thursday, but following the game, they’ll be down a member of their coaching staff.

According to reports, RB coach William Peagler will be departing for Florida, reuniting him with Billy Napier with whom he worked while a member of Louisiana as director of player personnel and quality control coordinator:

Source: #Florida is hiring #Spartans RB coach William Peagler as tight ends coach. Peagler will depart after the Peach Bowl. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 24, 2021

Peagler has also had stops with Minnesota and Georgia. He oversaw the tremendous season of Kenneth Walker III this season, who had arrived in East Lansing from the transfer portal.