Florida to poach member of Michigan State coaching staff

by

The Michigan State Spartans are continuing preparations for their Peach Bowl matchup against Pittsburgh next Thursday, but following the game, they’ll be down a member of their coaching staff.

According to reports, RB coach William Peagler will be departing for Florida, reuniting him with Billy Napier with whom he worked while a member of Louisiana as director of player personnel and quality control coordinator:

Peagler has also had stops with Minnesota and Georgia. He oversaw the tremendous season of Kenneth Walker III this season, who had arrived in East Lansing from the transfer portal.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.