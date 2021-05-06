Floyd Mayweather Jr & Jake Paul get into physical altercation

Things are heating up! At a press conference for the Floyd Mayweather – Logan Paul fight, Paul’s brother, Jake, challenged Mayweather to make the fight a 2-on-1 with the Paul brothers teaming up on Money Mayweather.

Things took a turn when Paul then snatched Mayweather’s hat and an altercation ensued.

Never mess with a man’s hat!

