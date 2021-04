Sharing is caring!

Here we go! (Yawn)

According to Mayweather Promotions, Floyd Mayweather Jr. will box against Logan Paul on June 6th at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas.

The fight, which will be pay-per-view, will be shown live on Showtime.

Nation, do what you want with this.

The historic crossover event is signed & sealed! ✍🏽

Mayweather vs. Paul live at Hard Rock 🏟 Sunday, June 6th 🥊 #MayweatherPaul #BraggingRights pic.twitter.com/GLa0S9gWQl — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) April 27, 2021