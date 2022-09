Eric and Ryan give their Hoorahs and Who Cares this week to prop up some storylines throughout football and put the final nail in the coffin on other storylines.

Check out gearupdetroit.shop and get 25% off your purchase by using coupon code BTB25OFF.

About The Show:

– Beyond the Box – Looking beyond the Box Score – Hosts AJ Reilly and Eric Vincent dive into the latest hot topics of the week in Football. New episodes LIVE Monday at 7PM.