If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, it appears as if the team will be making a special announcement on Thursday. According to a tweet from Ford Field, that includes Lions' mascot Rory carrying a box labeled “Top Secret”, a special announcement is coming. Most fans seem to believe that the announcement will be regarding the alternate helmet the Lions will be wearing for certain games during the 2023 season.

Ford Field drops cryptic ‘Top Secret' video regarding Detroit Lions announcement

Here is the video that has everybody talking.

Bottom Line: Announcement coming on Thursday

Though we don't know exactly what the announcement will be, and technically, we don't know for certain that it will be regarding the Lions, we do know it will come at some point on Thursday. I agree that the announcement will be to reveal the alternate helmets, though there is a chance that the Lions 2023 schedule could be revealed at that time. Stay tuned!