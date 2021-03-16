Former 2-time All-Pro predicted to sign with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

Will the Detroit Lions roll with D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson as their No. 1 and No. 2 running backs in 2021 or will GM Brad Holmes look to bring in a player to be Swift’s sidekick?

Lions assistant HC/RBs coach Duce Staley has made it very clear how much he loves Johnson but I still believe that Holmes will sign a player during the offseason, or draft a player, to compete for the No. 2 spot.

Could that running back that Holmes brings in be 2-time All-Pro Todd Gurley?

According to Andre Hawkins of the NFL Network, Gurley will sign with the Lions during this offseason.

In NFL Network's RB jersey swap game, Andre Hawkins predicted that Todd Gurley would leave Atlanta for Detroit this offseason. Both Swift and Gurley went to Georgia but didn't cross paths during their college careers — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) March 16, 2021

Though Gurley’s production has dwindled over the past couple of seasons, he is still just 26 years old and he absolutely has enough gas in the tank to help the Lions’ cause.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions bring in Todd Gurley to pair up with D’Andre Swift? If the price is right, I don’t have a problem with the Lions taking a chance here.