Former 4-Star G Chaundee Brown transfers to Michigan

According to former Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown, he is transferring to Michigan.

Brown, who is a former 4-star recruit, has played in 84 games with the Demon Deacons over the past three seasons, averaging 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds. This past season, he averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

It is not yet known if Brown will be able to play immediately or if he will have to sit a season out.