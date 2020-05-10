Former 97.1 The Ticket host Kyle Bogey is ‘not going anywhere’

As you may or may not have heard, 97.1 The Ticket recently laid off on-air host, Kye Bogey (Bogenshultz).

On Sunday, Bogey took to Twitter to announce that he is ‘not going anywhere’ and that we will be seeing and hearing plenty from him in the near future.

Though Bogey did not get into exact details, he did say he had a couple of podcasts lined up (1 sports-related and one not) along with a third project that he cannot yet release the details on.

Just wanted to say a quick THANK YOU for the overwhelming amount of support! Really looking forward to interacting with everyone again very soon👍🏼

#sunday #future #sports #thankyou #girldad pic.twitter.com/ymgUq0k7Wv — Kyle Bogenschutz (@KyleBogey) May 10, 2020

We wish Kyle the best of luck with whatever is next for him and we certainly have his family in our prayers as a new baby girl is on the way!