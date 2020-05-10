41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, May 10, 2020
type here...
General Topic

Former 97.1 The Ticket host Kyle Bogey is ‘not going anywhere’

Related Articles

General Topic

Joe Rogan has hilarious moment in ring following fanless UFC 249 fight [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Saturday night, UFC 249 featured what some are calling the most stacked card in UFC history. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1259260780224163840 Following a fight, UFC commentator Joe Rogan had...
Read more
General Topic

Virtual Kentucky Derby odds have Secretariat listed as heavy favorite

Don Drysdale - 0
For many horse racing fans, people who like to gamble, and those who just need any reason for a good party, today was supposed...
Read more

As you may or may not have heard, 97.1 The Ticket recently laid off on-air host, Kye Bogey (Bogenshultz).

On Sunday, Bogey took to Twitter to announce that he is ‘not going anywhere’ and that we will be seeing and hearing plenty from him in the near future.

Though Bogey did not get into exact details, he did say he had a couple of podcasts lined up (1 sports-related and one not) along with a third project that he cannot yet release the details on.

We wish Kyle the best of luck with whatever is next for him and we certainly have his family in our prayers as a new baby girl is on the way!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale

More on this topic

Previous articleMichigan lands another Ohio recruit in 3-star safety Rod Moore

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.