Former All-Pro DT Could Become Available For Detroit Lions To Snatch Up

The Detroit Lions could be presented with a unique opportunity to bolster their defensive line in the coming weeks. According to a report from Barry Jackson, the future of former All-Pro defensive tackle Calais Campbell with the Miami Dolphins is uncertain. While Campbell, who is 38 years old, is expected to stay with the Dolphins as long as the team remains in playoff contention, the possibility of him being released to join a contender if Miami is eliminated remains a strong consideration.

https://twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/status/1869480390190342282

This could open the door for the Lions to make a move for Campbell, a player who has continued to show impressive production despite his age. Over the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens, Campbell has posted 10.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in 31 games, all as a starter. His ability to make an impact as a veteran presence on the defensive line could provide the Lions with the added depth and leadership they desperately need.

Why Campbell Could Be a Perfect Fit for the Lions

The Lions' defensive line has been hit hard by injuries this season, including the season-ending injury to defensive tackle Alim McNeill. With McNeill’s absence, the Lions have struggled to maintain consistency on the defensive front, particularly in stopping the run and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

While Campbell may be in the twilight of his career, his skill set and experience could prove invaluable to a team with playoff aspirations like the Lions. At 6'8″ and over 300 pounds, Campbell brings a formidable presence to the interior line, and his ability to disrupt plays would complement the Lions' defense, which has shown promise but needs added stability and depth as the team pushes toward the postseason.

A Smart Low-Risk Addition

If Campbell does become available, the Lions would be wise to consider making a move. While age may be a factor, Campbell’s recent performance and his leadership could be a crucial asset to a defensive line that needs reinforcement. His experience in high-pressure situations, coupled with his physical ability to contribute at a high level, could make him the ideal veteran presence to help shore up the defense.

Should the Dolphins fail to make the playoffs and Campbell becomes available, the Lions could benefit from adding the veteran to their roster without committing significant resources. Given Campbell’s history of success in the league and the Lions’ current need for defensive line help, this move would provide the team with much-needed depth as they approach the final stretch of the season.

The Lions have shown they are a team on the rise, and adding a player like Campbell could help push them closer to their ultimate goal — a Super Bowl.