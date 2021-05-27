Former All-Pro RB Todd Gurley in Allen Park to visit with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Adam Schefter, former All-Pro RB Todd Gurley is in Detroit today to visit with the Lions.

As noted by Schefter, if the Lions were to sign Gurley, he would be reunited with QB Jared Goff.

Should the Lions make this move? (As we predicted would happen)

