Former All-Pro RB Todd Gurley may have made decision regarding Detroit Lions

As you have likely heard by now, the Detroit Lions coaching staff is definitely interested in signing former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley for the 2021 season.

In fact, Gurley was recently in Allen Park to meet with the Lions and following that meeting, some of the Lions coaches spoke almost as if they thought they were going to get their guy.

But as the days have gone by, some have wondered what the holdup is.

Well, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, Gurley is may have decided not to sign with the Lions as he is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

Now, keep in mind that this could just be Gurley doing his due diligence and that he could easily circle back to the Lions if the Ravens are not a fit.

Stay tuned.

