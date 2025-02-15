Former All-Pro Says He Would Take Hendon Hooker Over Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward

In a recent appearance on ProFootballTalk, former New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison made a bold claim about Detroit Lions backup quarterback Hendon Hooker. Harrison, known for his insightful analysis, stated that he would choose Hooker over highly regarded quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. His ringing endorsement of Hooker speaks to the potential he sees in the young quarterback.

Rodney Harrison's Take on Hendon Hooker

Harrison, who has been closely following the development of quarterbacks in the NFL, praised Hooker for his time spent behind Jared Goff and working under Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. According to Harrison, Hooker has been learning from one of the best offensive minds in the league, which gives him a strong foundation for future success.

“I’ll tell you this, I’m taking Hendon Hooker before I’m taking Shedeur Sanders, before I’m taking Cam Ward. I’m taking that guy,” Harrison stated emphatically. “He’s been rehabbing, he’s been behind Jared Goff the last couple years. He’s been with coach Ben Johnson, so you know he’s been coached the right way. I’m telling you, this Hendon Hooker, I’ve been on him for a while. I think he’s a hidden gem in the National Football League, and I think it’d be smart if the Jets went after him.”

Hendon Hooker’s Potential with the Jets

Harrison's remarks have drawn attention to Hooker's growing reputation. As the Lions' backup, Hooker has been waiting for his chance to show what he can do, and many believe that he could be a strong asset to a team in need of a future franchise quarterback. The New York Jets, who have been searching for a quarterback to lead their offense, could be a potential landing spot for Hooker in the future, especially given Harrison's belief that the youngster could make an immediate impact.

Bottom Line

Rodney Harrison's endorsement of Hendon Hooker has added fuel to the fire of discussions about the young quarterback’s potential in the NFL. As Hooker continues to learn and develop behind Jared Goff, it will be interesting to see if other NFL teams, like the Jets, consider trading for the promising backup, who could very well become a hidden gem in the league.