Former All-Pro WR Chad Johnson leaves massive tip at IHOP [Photo]

Every now and again, you catch wind of a professional athlete leaving a massive tip just because they are a nice person.

That is exactly what Chad Johnson recently did at an IHOP in Las Vegas on an order that cost only $14.93.

As you can see below, Johnson gave a $1,000 tip on his $14.93 bill along with the notes, “people that pretend to be perfect is a red flag” and “I love you.”

Proverbs 11:25 💫 (what goes on in Vegas stays in Vegas) pic.twitter.com/Sv0NmC2xkj — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 8, 2021