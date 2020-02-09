30.9 F
Sunday, February 9, 2020
Former Big Ten official says Michigan's Jim Harbaugh acted like a fourth-grader

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Let’s face it, whether you are the biggest Michigan fan or the biggest Michigan hater, we can all agree that Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh can get extremely annoying from time to time.

But it is not just the fans who find Harbaugh’s actions a bit childlike. In fact, retiring Big Ten official Dan Capron had some interesting things to say about Harbaugh and his actions from the 2016 matchup between Michigan and Ohio State.

Here is what Capron had to say about Harbaugh slamming his headset down onto the ground during that game.

To be fair to Harbaugh, he has really toned it down a bit since that episode against Ohio State. That being said, you can bet he will still have some moments moving forward where he loses his temper!

–Quotes courtesy of Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune– LINK

 

