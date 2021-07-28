Former Blackhawks C Pius Suter signs with Red Wings

This could be one of those low-risk, high-reward type of signings you hear about these days.

The Detroit Red Wings have signed center Pius Suter to a two-year deal, brining aboard more offensive depth after the departure of Luke Glendening:

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today agreed to terms with center Pius Suter on a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/2LLsXycHFj — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 28, 2021

Suter, who scored a hat trick against Detroit last season, has scored 14 goals with 13 assists in 55 total NHL games. After helping the OHL’s Guelph Storm to a league championship in 2013-14, he would break out offensively the following year with 43 goals and 29 assists in 61 games.

He’d eventually return to his native Switzerland, playing several years before being sign ed as an undrafted free-agent by the Chicago Blackhawks.