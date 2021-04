Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Field Yates, the Detroit Lions will be hosting safety Will Parks for a visit.

Former Broncos and Eagles DB Will Parks is visiting the Lions. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 5, 2021

Parks, who is 26, was originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In 72 career games (18 starts), he has 4 interceptions and 180 tackles.