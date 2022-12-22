We have some very sad news to pass along this morning as a former NFL running back has passed away. According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Denver Broncos‘ Super Bowl-winning RB Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of 31. Hillman’s family posted on Instagram that Hillman died on Wednesday after a battle with liver cancer.

Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

From Hillman’s Instagram page:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr.



Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends.



We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask

that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.



More information will be forthcoming.



With love,



The Family

Denver’s Super Bowl-winning running back Ronnie Hillman died Wednesday after a battle with liver cancer, his family announced on Instagram. He was 31. pic.twitter.com/vCJb5SfI8u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2022

During his NFL career, which last 5 seasons (56 games) Hillman rushed for 1,976 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best season came in 2015 when he rushed for 863 yards and seven touchdowns.