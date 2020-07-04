41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, July 4, 2020
type here...

Former Brother Rice star and current Yankee D.J. LeMahieu tests positive for COVID-19

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to reports, former Brother Rice superstar and current New York Yankees infielder D.J. LeMahieu has tested positive for COVID-19.

As you may remember if you follow high school baseball, LeMahieu batted .574 with while only striking out twice in 92 at-bats. Following high school, he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 41st round but he decided to go to LSU instead. Eventually, LeMahieu was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2nd Round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

During his time in Major League Baseball, LeMahieu has made three All-Star Games.

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka taken to hospital after taking line drive off head [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
As great as the game of baseball is, every now and then a player is hit in the head with either a pitch or...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

Herb Brooks’ “Miracle” pre-game speech (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
There was arguably no greater moment in United State sports history than the famed "Miracle on Ice", in which a young team led by...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Flashback: Comerica Park July 4 fireworks celebration (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers and Comerica Park certainly knew how to celebrate the 4th of July! Let's throw it back to 2014 when over 40,000...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Best U.S. born defenseman Chris Chelios 2001-02 highlights (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's Independence Day in the United States, so we're throwing it back for some highlights of the greatest American born defenseman! Of course, he...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka taken to hospital after taking line drive off head [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
As great as the game of baseball is, every now and then a player is hit in the head with either a pitch or...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Flashback: Comerica Park July 4 fireworks celebration (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers and Comerica Park certainly knew how to celebrate the 4th of July! Let's throw it back to 2014 when over 40,000...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Mike Matheny becomes first MLB manager to reveal he tested positive for COVID-19

Don Drysdale - 0
On Saturday, Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny became the first Major League Baseball Manager to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19. Matheny says...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Los Angeles Dodgers P David Price opts out of 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, he has made the decision to opt-out of the 2020 season due to concerns with COVID-19. Price,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.