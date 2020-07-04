Former Brother Rice star and current Yankee D.J. LeMahieu tests positive for COVID-19

According to reports, former Brother Rice superstar and current New York Yankees infielder D.J. LeMahieu has tested positive for COVID-19.

As you may remember if you follow high school baseball, LeMahieu batted .574 with while only striking out twice in 92 at-bats. Following high school, he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 41st round but he decided to go to LSU instead. Eventually, LeMahieu was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2nd Round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

During his time in Major League Baseball, LeMahieu has made three All-Star Games.

Tanaka CT scan negative, expects to be released from hospital tonight, entering concussion protocol per Boone, who also said DJ LeMahieu & Luis Cessa tested COVID positive before arriving in NY. — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) July 4, 2020