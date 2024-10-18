fb
Friday, October 18, 2024
HomeNFLFormer Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler Arrested in Tennessee
NFL

Former Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler Arrested in Tennessee

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
13

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler found himself in legal trouble on Thursday evening after being arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in Franklin, Tennessee. According to TMZ, Cutler was pulled over and subsequently arrested for DUI, leading to his booking at the Williamson County Jail.

Jay Cutler Chicago Bears trade Dick Butkus fires shot at Detroit Lions Justin Fields expected to play Justin Fields says Bears should have beaten Detroit Lions Cole Kmet throws shade at Aidan Hutchinson Justin Fields throws shade at Detroit Lions

Cutler, who spent 12 seasons in the NFL, was known for his time with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins. He began his professional football career with the Broncos in 2006, where he played until 2008 before being traded to the Bears in 2009. Cutler spent the bulk of his career in Chicago, playing there until 2016. He came out of retirement for one season with the Dolphins in 2017 before retiring for good.

This recent arrest marks a serious incident for the former NFL star, and as more details emerge, the situation will likely continue to develop.

Previous article
Detroit Pistons Waive Former All-Big Ten Forward
Next article
Detroit Red Wings Recall A Top Prospect Under Emergency Conditions
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dave Urban on Detroit Pistons Waive Former All-Big Ten Forward
Mike Duncan on Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Names Best WR In NFL
Christina on Why The Detroit Lions WILL NOT Trade For Maxx Crosby
Dave on Scott Harris Talks 2025 Detroit Tigers Roster, Payroll, and Offseason Approach
Billie on Detroit Lions Cause Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones To Lose His Mind During Radio Call
Jim Mck on Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Snubbed By Rawlings
Al on Tigers President Scott Harris Reveals Disturbing Plan For Javier Báez
R B on Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Time/Television Information Released
Dav on Detroit Tigers get ABSOLUTELY SCREWED vs. Cleveland Guardians [Video]
jimi on Packers Receiver Gets Panties In A Bunch, Refuses To Practice

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions