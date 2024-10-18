Former Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler Arrested in Tennessee

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler found himself in legal trouble on Thursday evening after being arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in Franklin, Tennessee. According to TMZ, Cutler was pulled over and subsequently arrested for DUI, leading to his booking at the Williamson County Jail.

Cutler, who spent 12 seasons in the NFL, was known for his time with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins. He began his professional football career with the Broncos in 2006, where he played until 2008 before being traded to the Bears in 2009. Cutler spent the bulk of his career in Chicago, playing there until 2016. He came out of retirement for one season with the Dolphins in 2017 before retiring for good.

This recent arrest marks a serious incident for the former NFL star, and as more details emerge, the situation will likely continue to develop.