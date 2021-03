Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Adam Schefter, former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is signing a 1-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Trubisky, who is 26, was originally selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Is this a good fit for Trubisky?

Bills are giving former Bears' QB Mitchell Trubisky a one-year deal. He now becomes the back up to Josh Allen. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021