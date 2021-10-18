Former Chicago Bears star says he wants to punch Aaron Rodgers in his face [Video]

On Monday, former Chicago Bears star Olin Kreutz said that he wants to punch Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in the face following Rodgers’ “I still own you” comment directed at the Bears and their fans on Sunday.

“I’d like to punch him in his face,” Kreutz said.

From Sunday:

Following the game, Aaron Rodgers explained why he trolled Chicago Bears fans following his fourth-quarter rushing TD.

Rodgers said it was a lady in the front row that flipped him the “double bird” that motivated him to say something.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

On Sunday, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reminded the Chicago Bears and their fans that he owns them as the Packers won 24-14 at Soldier Field.

No, seriously. Rodgers literally told Bears’ fans that he owns them after he scored a rushing TD late in the fourth quarter.

Check it out.

 

