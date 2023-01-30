Merch
    NFL News Reports

    Former Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore lands with Los Angeles Chargers

    By W.G. Brady
    Inside the Article:

    On Sunday, news broke that the Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had mutually agreed to part ways. Now, according to a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Moore has already landed a new gig. Just moments ago, Rapoport reported that Moore, who also spent time as a Detroit Lions quarterback, is expected to become the next offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. Rapoport noted that Los Angeles had been working on this for a while, receiving permission to speak with Moore when it became obvious what a mutual breakup was in the works.

    Kellen Moore Cowboys Chargers

    Why it Matters for Kellen Moore

    It has certainly been an interesting couple of days for Moore as he left the Cowboys on Sunday and reportedly joined the Chargers on Monday.

    • Moore and the Cowboys mutually agreed to split on Sunday
    • On Monday, it is being reported that Moore is heading to the Chargers
    • Moore previously spent time with the Lions
    • The Cowboys will not have to hire a new offensive coordinator for the 2023 season

    Bottom Line

    Though the Cowboys' offense took a step back in 2022, Moore is still considered to be one of the best, young offensive minds in the NFL. Moore will now go from working with Dak Prescott (Cowboys) to working with Justin Herbert (Chargers). During the 2022 season, Los Angeles had the No. 19 ranked offense according to Football Outsiders' DVOA rankings, while the Cowboys came in at No. 15.


