Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber III found dead

According to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl RB Marion Barber III has been found dead at the age of 38.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting that Barber was found dead in his apartment on Thursday by Frisco police. The cause of death is currently unknown.

A Frisco police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”

Marion Barber III had a Pro Bowl season in 2007

Barber, who was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft, played in the league for seven seasons.

During that time, he rushed for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns in 99 games. He also caught 179 passes for 1,330 yards and six touchdowns.

Marion Barber’s best season came in 2007 when he rushed for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns on his way to being selected to play in his only Pro Bowl.

Prior to being drafted by the Cowboys, Barber III had an amazing career at the University of Minnesota.

In his final two seasons with the Golden Gophers, he rushed for 2,465 and 28 touchdowns.

Rest in Peace, Marion.

