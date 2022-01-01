Former Denver Broncos HC Dan Reeves passes away

According to multiple reports, former Denver Broncos head coach Dan Reeves has passed away at the age of 77.
Reeves, who played and coached in the NFL, including a coaching stint with the Atlanta Falcons, participated in nine Super Bowls, which is the third-most for an individual.
Rest in Peace, Coach.
