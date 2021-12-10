Former Denver Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas dies

According to a report from Tanner Pfifer, “Former Broncos, Texans, Jets and Patriots WR Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33. Thomas played college football at Georgia Tech, and was drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. With Denver, Thomas made five consecutive Pro Bowls.”

There are no reports yet as to how Thomas died.

Rest in peace, Demaryius.

Breaking: Former #Broncos #Texans #Jets and #Patriots WR Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33. Thomas played college football at Georgia Tech, and was drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. With Denver, Thomas made five consecutive Pro Bowls. — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) December 10, 2021