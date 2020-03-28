44.9 F
Detroit
Saturday, March 28, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Former Denver Broncos WR Orlando McDaniel dies from coronavirus

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
moderate rain
44.9 ° F
46 °
44 °
93 %
2.9mph
90 %
Sat
49 °
Sun
55 °
Mon
48 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Is Joe Burrow really going to fall into the Detroit Lions lap?

We are now less than a month away from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft and around these...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions defensive lineman target is back on the market

We are now nearly two weeks into NFL free agency and though the Detroit Lions have added nine free...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Red Wings Justin Abdelkader goes full ‘Darren McCarty’ on Brendan Lemieux [Video]

In late January 2020, the Detroit Red Wings may have lost 4-2 to the New York Rangers, but at...
Read more
Arnold Powell

According to a report from The Denver Post, former Denver Broncos receiver Orlando McDaniel died on Friday from complications due to the coronavirus, he was just 59.

From The Denver Post:

LSU track coach Dennis Shaver told The Advocate that McDaniel, who played football and track for the Tigers from 1978-81, fell ill after returning from a trip to Washington, D.C.

“Orlando was a tireless worker for the youth in his area of (Dallas-Fort Worth) ,” Shaver told The Advocate. “His youth North Texas Cheetahs Track Club, year after year, developed many of the great athletes competing for universities throughout the United States.”

The Broncos drafted McDaniel in the second round (50th overall) of the 1982 NFL draft. He appeared in three games without making a catch.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Orlando McDaniel, along with the entire Denver Broncos family.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleTom Brady thanks healthcare workers while sharing TB-12 methods

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

4-time Stanley Cup champion Kris Draper posts message of thanks and encouragement (VIDEO)

Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Hockey League shut down gameplay and put a pause to the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia thanks heroes of medical community [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
We have all had our challenges in regards to COVID-19 but some of the toughest challenges have been put on the laps of those...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions invite fans to create “Lion King” inspired videos, with Matthew Stafford kicking things off

Michael Whitaker - 0
While we're all doing our best to avoid the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home, a new Twitter trend has emerged that has...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Top highlights of Detroit Red Wings top defensive prospect Moritz Seider (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings are expecting some pretty big things in the near future from German defenseman Moritz Seider, whom they selected with the...
Read more
College Sports

Could the 2020 College Football season begin in July?

Arnold Powell - 0
With pretty much every single sport either suspending, postponing, or completely canceling their seasons due to COVID-19, many are wondering what is coming to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former Detroit Lions P Sam Martin posts farewell message on Twitter

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
In 2013, the Detroit Lions selected a punter by the name of Sam Martin in the 5th Round of the NFL Draft. Over the...
Read more

Sam Martin is no longer the Detroit Lions punter as he finds a new home

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
As many have been saying, it seemed like just a matter of time before we found out that the Detroit Lions were officially moving...
Read more

S Will Parks turns down more money from Detroit Lions to sign elsewhere

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions made free-agent cornerback Will Parks an offer they hoped he could not refuse...until he did refuse it to...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions have called about Denver Broncos S Will Parks

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
The Detroit Lions could use some help in the safety department and according to reports, they have their eye on Denver Broncos S Will...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.