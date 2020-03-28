Former Denver Broncos WR Orlando McDaniel dies from coronavirus

According to a report from The Denver Post, former Denver Broncos receiver Orlando McDaniel died on Friday from complications due to the coronavirus, he was just 59.

Former Broncos wide receiver Orlando McDaniel died Friday night from complications due to the coronavirus, according to report: https://t.co/wWp3B89U1W — Denver Post Broncos (@PostBroncos) March 29, 2020

From The Denver Post:

LSU track coach Dennis Shaver told The Advocate that McDaniel, who played football and track for the Tigers from 1978-81, fell ill after returning from a trip to Washington, D.C.

“Orlando was a tireless worker for the youth in his area of (Dallas-Fort Worth) ,” Shaver told The Advocate. “His youth North Texas Cheetahs Track Club, year after year, developed many of the great athletes competing for universities throughout the United States.”

The Broncos drafted McDaniel in the second round (50th overall) of the 1982 NFL draft. He appeared in three games without making a catch.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Orlando McDaniel, along with the entire Denver Broncos family.