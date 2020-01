He is finally in!

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that former Detroit Lion Alex Karras will be a member of their Class of 2020.

Alex Karras has been elected to the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020! #PFHOF20@Lions pic.twitter.com/tTpBH2s75E — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 15, 2020

Karras played 12 seasons for the Lions. During that time he was selected to four Pro Bowls and was named to three NFL All-Pro teams.