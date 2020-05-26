41.2 F
Former Detroit Lion compares Matthew Stafford to Hall of Fame QB

Statistically speaking, Matthew Stafford has put up Hall of Fame numbers throughout his career with the Detroit Lions. That being said, he has not been on many winning teams and has yet to lead the Lions to a single playoff victory. When all is said and done, unless Stafford gets the Lions over the hump and wins a playoff game, that could be what ends up keeping him out of the Hall of Fame.

According to former Lions defensive end Lawrence Jackson, who joined the Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday, Stafford has a lot in common with Hall of Fame QB, Dan Marino.

“He has one of the top arms in NFL history if you’re being unbiased and truthful,” Jackson said. “I think that his record and his performance, like Dan Marino, will be unfairly criticized.”

“If you take away the name, the uniform, and just take a look at the quarterback in the pocket, would you say this guy is way less of a quarterback than Dan Marino?”

In his career, Marino led the league in passing yards on five occasions, something that Stafford has never done. Marino also led the league in passing touchdowns on three occasions, which is also something Stafford has never done a single time. That being said, in his career, Marino averaged 253.6 yards, which is well behind Stafford, who has averaged 275.3 yards per game.

Nation, do you agree with Lawrence Jackson? Is Matthew Stafford in the same category as Hall of Famer, Dan Marino?

By Arnold Powell

