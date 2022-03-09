in NFL

Former Detroit Lion Quandre Diggs puts Pro Football Focus on blast

Pro Football Focus recently named Seattle Seahawks S Quandre Diggs as the most-overrated free agent safety in the NFL.

Well, Diggs has caught wind of PFF’s opinion and he clearly does not agree.

On Wednesday, Diggs took to Twitter to put Pro Football Focus on blast.

“It’s PFF cmon bro they are awful.. My tape and numbers speak for itself!”

To be fair, though PFF does put out some informative articles, their rating system is extremely subjective and it needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

