Former Detroit Lion T.J. Lang trolls Eric Ebron on Twitter

On Thursday, news broke that an arrest warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. following a post College Football National Championship Game locker room incident.

The incident, which was caught on video, showed Beckham Jr. slapping the butt of a police officer during the LSU Tigers locker room celebration.

Upon catching wind of the news, former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron took to Twitter to stick up for Beckham Jr. but as you can see below, another former Lion, T.J. Lang could not refrain from trolling Ebron.

