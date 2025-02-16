Former Detroit Lions Assistant Interviews for Saints OC Opening

Former Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Robert Prince has received an interview request from the New Orleans Saints for their vacant offensive coordinator position, as reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The two parties are set to meet later tonight to discuss the opportunity.

Robert Prince Could Be an NFL OC for the First Time

Prince, who joined the Miami Dolphins as their wide receivers coach in January, has been given the chance to make the leap into a coordinator role for the first time in his career. Prior to his time with Miami, Prince spent several years with the Lions, initially joining the team in 2014 as their wide receivers coach. He remained in Detroit through 2020, contributing to the development of various players in the receiving corps during his tenure.

If Prince moves forward with the Saints, it will mark a significant step in his coaching journey as he transitions from coaching receivers to overseeing the entire offense in New Orleans.

Robert Prince Coaching History Through the Years

*Via Wikipedia