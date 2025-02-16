Home Detroit Lions Former Detroit Lions Assistant Interviews for Saints OC Opening

Former Detroit Lions Assistant Interviews for Saints OC Opening

W.G. Brady
-
0
Former Detroit Lions Assistant Interviews for Saints OC Opening

Former Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Robert Prince has received an interview request from the New Orleans Saints for their vacant offensive coordinator position, as reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The two parties are set to meet later tonight to discuss the opportunity.

Robert Prince Could Be an NFL OC for the First Time

Prince, who joined the Miami Dolphins as their wide receivers coach in January, has been given the chance to make the leap into a coordinator role for the first time in his career. Prior to his time with Miami, Prince spent several years with the Lions, initially joining the team in 2014 as their wide receivers coach. He remained in Detroit through 2020, contributing to the development of various players in the receiving corps during his tenure.

If Prince moves forward with the Saints, it will mark a significant step in his coaching journey as he transitions from coaching receivers to overseeing the entire offense in New Orleans.

Robert Prince Coaching History Through the Years

*Via Wikipedia

  • Humboldt State (1989–1990): Graduate assistant
  • Montana State (1991): Graduate assistant
  • Sacramento State (1992–1993): Wide receivers coach
  • Fort Lewis (1994–1995): Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach
  • Portland State (1998): Wide receivers coach
  • Portland State (1999–2000): Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach
  • Boise State (2001–2002): Wide receivers coach
  • Boise State (2003): Pass game coordinator
  • Atlanta Falcons (2004–2005): Offensive assistant/running backs coach/tight ends coach
  • Atlanta Falcons (2006): Assistant quarterbacks coach
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (2007–2008): Assistant wide receivers coach
  • Seattle Seahawks (2009): Wide receivers coach
  • Colorado (2010): Pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach
  • Boise State (2011): Wide receivers coach
  • Boise State (2012–2013): Offensive coordinator
  • Detroit Lions (2014–2020): Wide receivers coach
  • Detroit Lions (2020): Acting head coach
  • Houston Texans (2021): Wide receivers coach
  • Dallas Cowboys (2022–2024): Wide receivers coach
  • Miami Dolphins (2025–present): Wide receivers coach

Previous article Detroit Lions Have Better Odds Than Most To Land Aaron Rodgers
Next article NFL Writer Throws Shade At Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Class
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv