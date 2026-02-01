Former Detroit Lions Assistant Tanner Engstrand Lands New Gig

Another familiar name from Dan Campbell’s coaching tree is on the move.

Former Detroit Lions assistant Tanner Engstrand has landed a new NFL opportunity, as he is joining the Atlanta Falcons as their offensive passing game coordinator. The hire continues a steady rise for Engstrand, whose résumé now includes coordinator experience at both the professional and collegiate levels.

Before reaching the NFL, Engstrand built an extensive foundation at the college level, particularly at the University of San Diego.

He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant before quickly moving into position coaching roles, working with running backs and quarterbacks. Over time, Engstrand earned increased responsibility, eventually serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. His long tenure at San Diego culminated with him holding the titles of assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach — a rare level of trust for a young offensive mind.

That college success led to a brief stop at Michigan in 2018, where he worked as an offensive analyst and further expanded his exposure to high-level offensive systems.

Breaking Into the NFL With Detroit

Engstrand’s NFL break came in 2020 when he joined the Detroit Lions as an offensive assistant. As Dan Campbell took over and reshaped the organization, Engstrand steadily climbed the staff hierarchy.

He served as an offensive quality control coach in 2021 before taking on a larger role in 2022 as tight ends coach and passing game coordinator. By 2023 and 2024, Engstrand had become Detroit’s full-time passing game coordinator, working closely with the Lions’ offensive staff during one of the most productive stretches in franchise history.

His growth mirrored the rise of Detroit’s offense, and it wasn’t long before his name began circulating for coordinator opportunities around the league.

Aaron Glenn Reunion in New York

That opportunity arrived in 2025.

After former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn left Detroit to become head coach of the New York Jets, he brought Engstrand with him. Engstrand served as the Jets’ offensive coordinator during the 2025 season, marking his first full season calling plays at the NFL level.

The move further solidified Engstrand’s reputation as a coach capable of adapting systems, managing an offense, and developing players — experience that proved crucial for his next step.

Why Atlanta Makes Sense

Now, Engstrand heads to Atlanta to join head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive staff as the Falcons’ passing game coordinator. The hire reflects Atlanta’s focus on modernizing its offensive approach and adding coaches with both coordinator experience and system versatility.

For Lions fans, Engstrand’s latest move is another example of Detroit’s coaching influence spreading across the league. From assistants turning into coordinators to former staffers being targeted by head coaches elsewhere, the Lions’ coaching tree continues to grow.

At just 43 years old, Engstrand’s trajectory suggests this may not be his final stop. But for now, Atlanta gains an experienced, fast-rising offensive mind — one shaped in large part by his time in Detroit.