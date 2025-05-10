Former Detroit Lions Assistant Forced to Step Away from Coaching

Former Lions assistant Terrell Williams is away from the Patriots due to a medical situation. Mike Vrabel says he remains involved and eager to return.

It’s never easy to hear when a respected coach steps away from the game — especially one who made an impact in Detroit. Former Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams is currently away from his new role with the New England Patriots due to an unspecified medical issue.

Here’s what we know.

A New Role Interrupted

After spending the 2024 season in Detroit under Dan Campbell, Terrell Williams joined the Patriots this offseason as defensive coordinator under Mike Vrabel. The move was seen as a promotion and a big step forward in Williams’ coaching career.

Unfortunately, Williams will not be present for New England’s rookie minicamp due to a health-related matter. While the exact details remain private, the Patriots’ coaching staff remains optimistic.

Despite his absence, head coach Mike Vrabel emphasized that Williams is still very involved — just from a distance.

“I have been in constant communication with him daily,” Vrabel said, via ESPN. “Terrell is eager to get back. We’re excited to get him back. He’s still been in contact with the players through Zoom, and with myself and the rest of the coaching staff.”

While Vrabel didn’t offer a return timeline, his comments suggest that Williams is doing his best to stay connected with the team and continue contributing remotely.

Detroit’s Loss, New England’s Gain

During his lone season in Detroit, Williams helped elevate a Lions defensive line that became one of the league’s most improved units. His influence on the development of younger players was noticeable, and he earned high praise within the organization.

His exit this offseason was bittersweet for Lions fans, but his promotion in New England was a clear reflection of his reputation leaguewide.

The Bottom Line

Terrell Williams made an impact in Detroit and quickly earned a larger role in New England. Though he’s stepping away temporarily for health reasons, it’s clear he’s still doing everything he can to support his team. Lions fans — and football fans in general — will be hoping for his full and speedy return to the sideline.