Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Former Detroit Lions CB Alex Brown gets jail time 

By W.G. Brady
2
0

Inside the Article:

According to reports, former Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown has been sentenced to four months in jail, two years of probation, and fines after he was convicted of operating a vehicle with a high blood-alcohol level. Brown was driving the wrong way on I-75 in Downtown Detroit during training camp in 2021 when he crashed his car, critically injuring two people, including then-Lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau.

2023 Detroit Lions off-season calendar Todd Wash John Scott Jr. Penn State Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft Matt Nelson Chandler Zavala Chauncey Gardner-Johnson 2023 NFL Draft Calais Campbell Jarryd Hayne Alex Brown

Why it Matters for former Detroit Lions CB Alex Brown

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown was sentenced to jail time and fines after critically injuring two people, including then-Lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau, in a drunken car crash while driving the wrong way on I-75 during training camp in 2021.

Key Points

  • Brown was sentenced to four months in jail and fines for operating a vehicle with a high blood-alcohol level.
  • Brown critically injured two people, including then-Lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau, in a drunken car crash while driving the wrong way on I-75 during training camp in 2021.
  • Brown was initially arrested on multiple charges, but he was sentenced on one count of operating with a high BAC under super drunk laws in Michigan.
  • The Lions cut Brown hours after the accident, and Taumoepeau suffered injuries that forced him to spend the entire season on the non-football injury list.

What Happened back in 2021?

- Advertisement -

Brown was reportedly traveling northbound on the southbound freeway after 2:00 a.m. when he struck another car head-on. Brown was initially arrested on multiple charges, but he was sentenced on one count of operating with a high BAC under super drunk laws in Michigan. The Lions cut Brown hours after the accident, and Taumoepeau suffered injuries that forced him to spend the entire season on the non-football injury list.

Big Picture: Professional athletes and drunk driving

The sentencing of Brown for a drunken car crash highlights the dangers and consequences of drunk driving, particularly for professional athletes. Athletes are often held to higher standards of behavior and conduct, and their actions can have significant impacts on their careers, teams, and the broader community. Brown's conviction and sentence serve as a reminder that drunk driving is unacceptable and can have serious and life-altering consequences.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Devon Witherspoon says it would be ‘dope’ if he was reunited with Lions S Kerby Joseph
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Devon Witherspoon says it would be ‘dope’ if he was reunited with Lions S Kerby Joseph

Devon Witherspoon was asked at his Pro Day about potentially joining forces with Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph. It's safe to say he would love the opportunity to reunite with his old pal.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.