Former Detroit Lions CB Alex Brown gets jail time 

According to reports, former Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown has been sentenced to four months in jail, two years of probation, and fines after he was convicted of operating a vehicle with a high blood-alcohol level. Brown was driving the wrong way on I-75 in Downtown Detroit during training camp in 2021 when he crashed his car, critically injuring two people, including then-Lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau.

Why it Matters for former Detroit Lions CB Alex Brown

Key Points

Brown was initially arrested on multiple charges, but he was sentenced on one count of operating with a high BAC under super drunk laws in Michigan.

The Lions cut Brown hours after the accident, and Taumoepeau suffered injuries that forced him to spend the entire season on the non-football injury list.

What Happened back in 2021?

Big Picture: Professional athletes and drunk driving

The sentencing of Brown for a drunken car crash highlights the dangers and consequences of drunk driving, particularly for professional athletes. Athletes are often held to higher standards of behavior and conduct, and their actions can have significant impacts on their careers, teams, and the broader community. Brown's conviction and sentence serve as a reminder that drunk driving is unacceptable and can have serious and life-altering consequences.