Former Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye finds new home

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, former Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye has found a new home. Schultz is reporting that Oruwariye is signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants. As noted by Schultz, Oruwariye had six interceptions and 11 pass breakups back in 2021. Following that 2021 season, many believed Amani would take another big step in 2022, but that was far from the case, as he was eventually benched due to poor play.

Why it Matters for Amani Oruwariye and Detroit Lions

Even during training camp last season, it was evident that Oruwariye would not hold the position of the Lions' top corner in 2022. To their disappointment, it soon became apparent that he would not even be the second-best. Oruwariye had a tough time right from the beginning of the season, getting regularly burnt, and things only got worse as the season progressed. He clearly lost his confidence, as he struggled to execute some of the fundamental skills that he had excelled at in 2021. After getting benched, it was pretty obvious that the Lions would move on from Oruwariye following the season. Now, Amani will get a fresh start with the New York Giants.

Bottom Line: Fresh start for Oruwariye

