Former Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay reveals why he does not respect Matt Patricia

It has been quite the day for former Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay.

Early this morning, news broke that he was being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and that he would be getting a $50 million extension.

Slay then spent the day on Twitter thanking and retweeting players and fans.

This evening, Slay joined Mitch Albom on The Mitch Albom Show on WJR and he revealed that he never really got along with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, noting that Patricia told him he was just “good” and not “elite.”

While Slay was heading out of town, Detroit Free Press writer Dave Birkett caught up with him and got to the bottom of his disrespect for Patricia.

Slay told Birkett that his lack of respect for Patricia stemmed from one event during training camp.

From Detroit Free Press:

“He told me in front of the whole team, in the team meeting room, showed clips of me in practice getting a ball caught on me or so in practice,” Slay said. “I posted a picture (of a wide receiver on Instagram), and he told me, stop sucking this man’s private. So I’m like, ‘Whoa.’ I’m like, ‘Hold up.’ Where I’m from, that don’t fly. Cause I wouldn’t say that to him. I wouldn’t say to him to stop you know what to Bill Belichick. I wouldn’t do that. That’s just not me as a man. That’s disrespectful to me and so from there on it was done with.”

Slay told Birkett he was so mad that former Lions safety Glover Quin had to calm him down.

“I ain’t going to say (I was ready to) fight because of the fact that I just really kind of blacked out a little bit and really asked myself, ‘Did this man just say this to me?'” Slay said. “And like I said, with GQ not sitting beside me in a team meeting room, there’s no telling what could have happened, honestly, cause the fact that I couldn’t believe it. And from where I’m from, stuff gets said like that, a lot of stuff happens. … And GQ sat there and was just like, ‘Nah, calm down Slay. Calm down Slay. You know where it’s going.'”

After the meeting, Slay said former Lions running backs coach David Walker approached him and said Patricia was trying to make a broader point about staying off social media and as of the Lions’ best and most respected players, used Slay as an example.

“I was real teary-eyed because I got real, real mad and he was like, ‘Slay, man, he’s just trying to … set the tone for the team that some stuff don’t go. He don’t like social media so he trying to post it, make it calm social media down cause a lot of us like social media,’ ” Slay said. “I said, man, I wasn’t trying to hear that because of the fact that I’m a grown man, he’s a grown man. Like I said, I wasn’t saying nothing like that to him to disrespect him like that. I wasn’t trying to disrespect that man in no way because I respect him as a man. But I felt there was no mutual respect as a man but he respect me as a player.”

Slay also told Birket about when Patricia said he was not elite.

“He told me, out of his mouth, he said, ‘Those are elite guys. You’re not elite. You’re a good player, but they are elite. And Sherman’s smart. He used you,’ ” Slay said. “He tried to say Sherm used me to know what Marvin Jones do. I said, ‘He can find out what Marvin Jones do watching film. That ain’t got nothing to do with me.’ What am I going to tell him? I don’t know the offense. I know route combinations, (but) I ain’t going to know the offense.”

Wow! If this is how Patricia treats his players then the Detroit Lions have a HUGE problem on their hands.

–Quotes courtesy of Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press–