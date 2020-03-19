44 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 19, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay reveals why he does not respect Matt Patricia

By Arnold Powell


Detroit
light rain
44 ° F
46 °
42 °
100 %
3.5mph
90 %
Fri
61 °
Sat
36 °
Sun
38 °
Mon
53 °
Tue
48 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles working on trade for Darius Slay

According to reports, Darius Slay has likely played his final game in a Detroit Lions uniform as he is...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Darius Slay bashes Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia

On Thursday morning, it became official that the Detroit Lions had traded Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay may ‘break the internet’ with most recent tweet

On Wednesday evening, news broke that the Detroit Lions were signing free agent CB Desmond Trufant to a 2-year,...
Read more
Arnold Powell

It has been quite the day for former Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay.

Early this morning, news broke that he was being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and that he would be getting a $50 million extension.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

Slay then spent the day on Twitter thanking and retweeting players and fans.

- Advertisement -

This evening, Slay joined Mitch Albom on The Mitch Albom Show on WJR and he revealed that he never really got along with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, noting that Patricia told him he was just “good” and not “elite.”

While Slay was heading out of town, Detroit Free Press writer Dave Birkett caught up with him and got to the bottom of his disrespect for Patricia.

Slay told Birkett that his lack of respect for Patricia stemmed from one event during training camp.

From Detroit Free Press:

“He told me in front of the whole team, in the team meeting room, showed clips of me in practice getting a ball caught on me or so in practice,” Slay said. “I posted a picture (of a wide receiver on Instagram), and he told me, stop sucking this man’s private. So I’m like, ‘Whoa.’ I’m like, ‘Hold up.’ Where I’m from, that don’t fly. Cause I wouldn’t say that to him. I wouldn’t say to him to stop you know what to Bill Belichick. I wouldn’t do that. That’s just not me as a man. That’s disrespectful to me and so from there on it was done with.”

Embed from Getty Images

Slay told Birkett he was so mad that former Lions safety Glover Quin had to calm him down.

“I ain’t going to say (I was ready to) fight because of the fact that I just really kind of blacked out a little bit and really asked myself, ‘Did this man just say this to me?'” Slay said. “And like I said, with GQ not sitting beside me in a team meeting room, there’s no telling what could have happened, honestly, cause the fact that I couldn’t believe it. And from where I’m from, stuff gets said like that, a lot of stuff happens. … And GQ sat there and was just like, ‘Nah, calm down Slay. Calm down Slay. You know where it’s going.'”

- Advertisement -

After the meeting, Slay said former Lions running backs coach David Walker approached him and said Patricia was trying to make a broader point about staying off social media and as of the Lions’ best and most respected players, used Slay as an example.

“I was real teary-eyed because I got real, real mad and he was like, ‘Slay, man, he’s just trying to … set the tone for the team that some stuff don’t go. He don’t like social media so he trying to post it, make it calm social media down cause a lot of us like social media,’ ” Slay said. “I said, man, I wasn’t trying to hear that because of the fact that I’m a grown man, he’s a grown man. Like I said, I wasn’t saying nothing like that to him to disrespect him like that. I wasn’t trying to disrespect that man in no way because I respect him as a man. But I felt there was no mutual respect as a man but he respect me as a player.”

Slay also told Birket about when Patricia said he was not elite.

“He told me, out of his mouth, he said, ‘Those are elite guys. You’re not elite. You’re a good player, but they are elite. And Sherman’s smart. He used you,’ ” Slay said. “He tried to say Sherm used me to know what Marvin Jones do. I said, ‘He can find out what Marvin Jones do watching film. That ain’t got nothing to do with me.’ What am I going to tell him? I don’t know the offense. I know route combinations, (but) I ain’t going to know the offense.”

Wow! If this is how Patricia treats his players then the Detroit Lions have a HUGE problem on their hands.

–Quotes courtesy of Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press– LINK

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceDave Birkett
ViaDetroit Free Press
Previous articleDarius Slay hints there is more to come in regards to Lions HC Matt Patricia
Next articleDetroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia responds to Darius Slay’s recent comments

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia responds to Darius Slay’s recent comments

Darius Slay is not a big fan of Matt Patricia and that is the main reason why he wanted...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay reveals why he does not respect Matt Patricia

Arnold Powell - 0
It has been quite the day for former Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay. Early this morning, news broke that he was being traded to the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Darius Slay hints there is more to come in regards to Lions HC Matt Patricia

Arnold Powell - 0
Darius Slay may not be done quite yet. http://gty.im/1195501143 On Thursday evening, Slay joined Mitch Albom on The Mitch Albom Show and he had some interesting...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Game of the Day: Detroit Tigers tie 2006 ALDS with huge win at Yankee Stadium

Michael Whitaker - 0
We continue our Game of the Day series as we await the return of sports with a classic Detroit Tigers matchup from that magical...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Stage was set for Tom Brady divorce from New England in 2017

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Bucs after two decades and six Super Bowl titles...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions source says Darius Slay was a ‘major cancer’

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
In case you have not been following along, the divorce between Darius Slay and the Detroit Lions (specifically with head coach Matt Patricia) is...
Read more

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia responds to Darius Slay’s recent comments

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Darius Slay is not a big fan of Matt Patricia and that is the main reason why he wanted to be traded by the...
Read more

Darius Slay hints there is more to come in regards to Lions HC Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Darius Slay may not be done quite yet. http://gty.im/1195501143 On Thursday evening, Slay joined Mitch Albom on The Mitch Albom Show and he had some interesting...
Read more

Full Darius Slay interview from Mitch Albom Show

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday night, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay joined The Mitch Albom Show on WJR and he did not hold back...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.