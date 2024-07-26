Former Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs finds a new home

Jerry Jacobs is heading out west for the 2024 season

The Los Angeles Rams are set to bolster their secondary with the addition of former Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs. According to a report from Jordan Schultz, Jacobs, a free agent, has agreed to terms with the Rams, marking a new chapter in his professional career.

Sources: Free agent CB Jerry Jacobs is signing with the #Rams.



Jacobs had a career-best 3 INTs and 8 PBUs for the #Lions last season. Physical corner who will upgrade LA’s secondary after helping change the culture in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/Z5Ltwq87u0 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 26, 2024

Jacobs’ Journey with the Lions

Jerry Jacobs began his NFL journey by signing with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2021. Despite not being drafted, Jacobs quickly made a name for himself, earning a spot on the Lions’ 53-man roster. He made his first career start in Week 5 of the 2021 season and continued to impress, starting the next nine games. Unfortunately, his rookie season was cut short by a torn ACL in Week 14, leading to his placement on injured reserve on December 13, 2021.

Overcoming Injury and Making an Impact

Jacobs’ road to recovery saw him placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list at the start of the 2022 season. However, he was activated on October 22, demonstrating his resilience and determination to return to the field.

Stellar Performance in 2023

Entering the 2023 season, Jacobs secured a starting role in the Lions’ secondary. He made a significant impact early on, recording two interceptions off Packers quarterback Jordan Love in a 34-20 victory in Week 4. Throughout the season, Jacobs amassed 55 tackles, eight passes defensed, and three interceptions over 15 games, including 12 starts.

A New Chapter for Jacobs

Now, Jacobs brings his talent and experience to the Los Angeles Rams. His ability to make key plays and his proven track record in the NFL will be valuable assets to the Rams’ defense. While the Lions will miss his contributions, fans can take pride in Jacobs’ journey from undrafted free agent to a starting cornerback now sought after by other teams. As he transitions to his new team, Rams fans can look forward to seeing Jacobs contribute to the secondary and make impactful plays on the field.

The Detroit Lions wish Jerry Jacobs all the best in his future endeavors and thank him for his time and dedication to the team. His journey is a testament to hard work and perseverance, and he will always be remembered fondly in Detroit.