Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions CB Nevin Lawson recruiting Darius Slay to Raiders

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Monday, Adam Schefter reported that the Detroit Lions have had talks with multiple teams regarding a trade for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay.

Slay is going into the final year of his contract and he had made it very clear that he wants to get a contract extension prior to the 2020 season.

The question is, will the Lions give Slay an extension or will they trade him for draft picks?

If the Lions do trade Slay, one possible destination would be the Las Vegas Raiders, who already have former Lions CB Nevin Lawson.

On Tuesday, Lawson took to Twitter to let the Raiders know about how good Slay has been over the past 6 seasons by retweeting a message from Slay.

Slay then retweeted Lawson’s tweet.

Nation, do you think Slay would be a good fit with the Raiders?

 

 

