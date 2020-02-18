Former Detroit Lions CB Nevin Lawson recruiting Darius Slay to Raiders

On Monday, Adam Schefter reported that the Detroit Lions have had talks with multiple teams regarding a trade for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay.

Slay is going into the final year of his contract and he had made it very clear that he wants to get a contract extension prior to the 2020 season.

The question is, will the Lions give Slay an extension or will they trade him for draft picks?

If the Lions do trade Slay, one possible destination would be the Las Vegas Raiders, who already have former Lions CB Nevin Lawson.

On Tuesday, Lawson took to Twitter to let the Raiders know about how good Slay has been over the past 6 seasons by retweeting a message from Slay.

Slay then retweeted Lawson’s tweet.

Nation, do you think Slay would be a good fit with the Raiders?