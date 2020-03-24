Former Detroit Lions CB Rashaan Melvin finds new home

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin had been with the Detroit Lions for nearly a calendar year after signing a one-year contract on March 22, 2019. And now, he’s found himself a new home in Florida.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed the cornerback to a one-year contract worth $2.25 million earlier this afternoon, adding experience to the team defense.

“We’re really excited to add Rashaan to our secondary as he’ll compete at the outside cornerback position,” Head coach Doug Marrone said. “He’s an experienced player and has produced at a high level in this league. He has good size and speed and does a great job of competing play-in and play-out and challenging the receiver at the catch. We’re excited to add him to our roster.”

In his seven year career, Melvin has registered 244 total tackles, four interceptions, and 41 passes defensed in 40 starts.

