Former Detroit Lions CB Stanley Wilson Jr. arrested again

According to a report from TMZ Sports, former Detroit Lions CB Stanely Wilson Jr. was arrested just over a week ago after he broke into a home in Hollywood Hills.

But what makes this even more interesting is that this is the second time Wilson Jr. has been arrested for breaking into the exact same $30 million home.

From TMZ Sports:

LAPD sources tell TMZ Sports the former Detroit Lions cornerback broke into a $30 million Hollywood Hills property on two separate occasions — most recently on August 24, when he is accused of moving and damaging items.
During his second alleged break-in at the residence, we’re told Wilson took a bath in the outside fountain with soap he found from inside … causing $5,000 worth of damage.
LAPD arrested Wilson both times — he was charged with two felony counts of vandalism and one count of second-degree burglary.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQSPXQkNavY

This is not the first time Stanley Wilson Jr. has been arrested for breaking into a home

As you may already know, this is not the first time Stanley Wilson Jr. has been arrested for breaking into a home as he was also arrested back in 2016 after breaking into a residence in Southwest Portland. On that occasion, Wilson Jr. was shot in the abdomen. Then, in the following year, he was arrested for walking around a neighborhood naked.

For his 2016 incident, Wilson was sentenced to 10 days in jail and three years probation along with mandatory drug treatment. Five days later, he broke into another home while he was naked.

During his time with the Detroit Lions (2005-2007), Stanley Wilson Jr. recorded 89 tackles and eight pass deflections.

