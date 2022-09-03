Former Detroit Lions CB Stanley Wilson Jr. arrested again

According to a report from TMZ Sports, former Detroit Lions CB Stanely Wilson Jr. was arrested just over a week ago after he broke into a home in Hollywood Hills.

But what makes this even more interesting is that this is the second time Wilson Jr. has been arrested for breaking into the exact same $30 million home.

From TMZ Sports:

LAPD sources tell TMZ Sports the former Detroit Lions cornerback broke into a $30 million Hollywood Hills property on two separate occasions — most recently on August 24, when he is accused of moving and damaging items.

During his second alleged break-in at the residence, we’re told Wilson took a bath in the outside fountain with soap he found from inside … causing $5,000 worth of damage.