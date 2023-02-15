Merch
Former Detroit Lions CB Stanley Wilson Jr. dies at mental hospital

By W.G. Brady
TMZ Sports has reported the passing of Stanley Wilson Jr., a former Detroit Lions cornerback. Wilson Jr. reportedly passed away after collapsing at a mental hospital earlier this month. He had been in police custody since his arrest for vandalism in August, and was declared incompetent to stand trial, leading to his transfer to the Metropolitan State Hospital in Los Angeles County on Feb. 1. Law enforcement sources have confirmed that Wilson Jr. collapsed and died during intake at the medical facility, where foul play is not suspected. Wilson Jr. was only 40 years old and autopsy results are pending toxicology.

Stanley Wilson Jr.'s time in the NFL

Selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft, Wilson Jr. enjoyed a three-season stint with the team before a career-ending Achilles injury shortly before the start of the 2008 season. Unfortunately, after his NFL career concluded, Wilson Jr. faced several legal issues. Over his pro football career, Wilson Jr. played in 32 games and recorded eight pass breakups, one forced fumble, and 87 total tackles.

Wilson Jr. had multiple run-ins with the law

In 2016, he was charged with attempted burglary after being shot in the abdomen while allegedly trying to break into a house in Portland completely naked. Later that year, he was arrested again after being accused of walking around a Portland neighborhood nude, and in 2017 he was arrested once more for another alleged attempted break-in. In August, he was arrested again for allegedly breaking into a home and then taking a bath in an outdoor fountain after ransacking the place.

Our deepest condolences to his friends and family.

