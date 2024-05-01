Former Detroit Lions CB Will Harris Finds New Home

Will Harris Finds New Home After 5 Seasons In Detroit
Will Harris, the former defensive back for the Detroit Lions, has found a new team. According to a report from Mike Garafolo, Harris is signing a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, marking a new chapter in his NFL career. Harris, a former third-round pick from Boston College, spent his first five years in the league with Detroit.
Career with the Lions
During his tenure with the Lions, Harris appeared in 81 games, starting 40 of them. Over those years, he accumulated 2 interceptions and defended 14 passes. His consistent performance as a reliable member of the Lions’ secondary showcased his skills and versatility on the field.
Looking Ahead in New Orleans
As Harris transitions to the Saints, he brings valuable experience and depth to their secondary. The one-year deal indicates that this move could be a crucial step for him to prove his ongoing value in the NFL, potentially earning a longer-term commitment based on his performance in the upcoming season.
Best Wishes for Future Endeavors
The move to New Orleans represents a significant opportunity for Harris as he continues to develop his professional career. The Lions community and fans wish him the best of luck with the Saints, where he hopes to make a strong impact and elevate his game even further.