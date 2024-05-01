Former Detroit Lions CB Will Harris Finds New Home

Will Harris Finds New Home After 5 Seasons In Detroit

Will Harris, the former defensive back for the Detroit Lions, has found a new team. According to a report from Mike Garafolo, Harris is signing a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, marking a new chapter in his NFL career. Harris, a former third-round pick from Boston College, spent his first five years in the league with Detroit.

Former #Lions DB Will Harris has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the #Saints, source says. Former third-round pick out of Boston College (cc: @TomPelissero) heads to New Orleans after five years in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/mKfo6DCNOz — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 1, 2024

Career with the Lions

During his tenure with the Lions, Harris appeared in 81 games, starting 40 of them. Over those years, he accumulated 2 interceptions and defended 14 passes. His consistent performance as a reliable member of the Lions’ secondary showcased his skills and versatility on the field.

Looking Ahead in New Orleans

As Harris transitions to the Saints, he brings valuable experience and depth to their secondary. The one-year deal indicates that this move could be a crucial step for him to prove his ongoing value in the NFL, potentially earning a longer-term commitment based on his performance in the upcoming season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Will Harris Signs with Saints: Former Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris has signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, continuing his NFL career in a new city. Career Overview: In his five-year stint with the Detroit Lions, Harris played in 81 games, starting 40, and recorded 2 interceptions and 14 passes defended. Future Prospects: The move to the Saints offers Harris a fresh start and an opportunity to prove his worth on a new team, potentially securing a longer-term future in the NFL.

Best Wishes for Future Endeavors

The move to New Orleans represents a significant opportunity for Harris as he continues to develop his professional career. The Lions community and fans wish him the best of luck with the Saints, where he hopes to make a strong impact and elevate his game even further.