fb
Search

Latest News:

Cardinals vs Tigers Showdown, May 1, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Game Predictions

0
Watch the Detroit Tigers vs Cardinals face-off at Comerica Park on May 1st, 2024. A close contest with potential for momentum shifts.

Comcast Abruptly Drops Bally Sports Detroit, Leaving Detroit Tigers Fans Frustrated

0
Comcast unexpectedly drops Bally Sports Detroit, cutting off local access to Detroit Tigers games amid key season moments.

DOMINANT! Detroit Tiger P Jack Flaherty Ties American League Record

0
Jack Flaherty Ties American League Record during amazing start vs. Cardinals.
W.G. Brady

Former Detroit Lions CB Will Harris Finds New Home

Lions News Reports

Will Harris Finds New Home After 5 Seasons In Detroit

Will Harris, the former defensive back for the Detroit Lions, has found a new team. According to a report from Mike Garafolo, Harris is signing a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, marking a new chapter in his NFL career. Harris, a former third-round pick from Boston College, spent his first five years in the league with Detroit.

Detroit Lions CB Will Harris Detroit Lions preseason Detroit Lions Free Agency Will Harris Finds New Home

Career with the Lions

During his tenure with the Lions, Harris appeared in 81 games, starting 40 of them. Over those years, he accumulated 2 interceptions and defended 14 passes. His consistent performance as a reliable member of the Lions’ secondary showcased his skills and versatility on the field.

Looking Ahead in New Orleans

As Harris transitions to the Saints, he brings valuable experience and depth to their secondary. The one-year deal indicates that this move could be a crucial step for him to prove his ongoing value in the NFL, potentially earning a longer-term commitment based on his performance in the upcoming season.

New Orleans Saints Derek Carr New Orleans Saints Injury Report Michael Thomas DESTROYS writer Jeff Duncan

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Will Harris Signs with Saints: Former Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris has signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, continuing his NFL career in a new city.
  2. Career Overview: In his five-year stint with the Detroit Lions, Harris played in 81 games, starting 40, and recorded 2 interceptions and 14 passes defended.
  3. Future Prospects: The move to the Saints offers Harris a fresh start and an opportunity to prove his worth on a new team, potentially securing a longer-term future in the NFL.

Best Wishes for Future Endeavors

The move to New Orleans represents a significant opportunity for Harris as he continues to develop his professional career. The Lions community and fans wish him the best of luck with the Saints, where he hopes to make a strong impact and elevate his game even further.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Outmaneuver NFC Rival to Secure Cornerback Terrion Arnold in NFL Draft Steal

0
Detroit Lions Outmaneuver NFC Rival to land their target.
Tigers News Reports

DOMINANT! Detroit Tiger P Jack Flaherty Ties American League Record

0
Jack Flaherty Ties American League Record during amazing start vs. Cardinals.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions sign Steele Chambers to UDFA Contract”

0
Detroit Lions sign Steele Chambers out of Ohio State.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Sign Former Michigan Kicker James Turner as UDFA

0
Detroit Lions Sign Former Michigan Kicker James Turner following 2024 NFL Draft.
Lions News Reports

Penei Sewell Has New Goal Post-Mega Contract With Detroit Lions

0
Penei Sewell Has New Goal after signing a record deal with the Lions.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Cardinals vs Tigers Showdown, May 1, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Game Predictions

Jeff Bilbrey -
Watch the Detroit Tigers vs Cardinals face-off at Comerica Park on May 1st, 2024. A close contest with potential for momentum shifts.
Read more

Comcast Abruptly Drops Bally Sports Detroit, Leaving Detroit Tigers Fans Frustrated

Amy Price -
Comcast unexpectedly drops Bally Sports Detroit, cutting off local access to Detroit Tigers games amid key season moments.
Read more

DOMINANT! Detroit Tiger P Jack Flaherty Ties American League Record

W.G. Brady -
Jack Flaherty Ties American League Record during amazing start vs. Cardinals.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.